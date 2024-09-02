iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 46.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,872.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 617,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,060,000 after buying an additional 586,170 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 400.3% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 315,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,126,000 after acquiring an additional 252,150 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 728.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 64,288 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,970,000 after purchasing an additional 58,877 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 321,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,729,000 after purchasing an additional 53,718 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ DVY traded up $1.12 on Monday, reaching $134.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,167. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $134.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.56. The stock has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.9304 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.