iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stake Raised by Flaharty Asset Management LLC

Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 6.0% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Flaharty Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $40,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $188.32 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $188.47. The stock has a market cap of $58.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

