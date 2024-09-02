iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Union Savings Bank

Union Savings Bank lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 36.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,440,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,191,386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116,234 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,376,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,610,724,000 after acquiring an additional 153,460 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,121,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,047,889,000 after acquiring an additional 391,042 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,695,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 2,920,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,738,000 after acquiring an additional 54,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $82.98 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $83.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.20.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

