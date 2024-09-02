iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the July 31st total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 811,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 33.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $123.82. The company had a trading volume of 525,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,822. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $89.69 and a twelve month high of $124.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.2916 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

