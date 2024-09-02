iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is LGL Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

LGL Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 149,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.3% of LGL Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA IJR opened at $116.50 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $120.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.78. The company has a market cap of $84.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
