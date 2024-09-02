iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is LGL Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

LGL Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 149,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.3% of LGL Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $116.50 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $120.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.78. The company has a market cap of $84.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.