iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Embree Financial Group’s 7th Largest Position

Embree Financial Group lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,345 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Embree Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,552,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,791,788,000 after purchasing an additional 88,472 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,427,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,128,772,000 after buying an additional 1,141,026 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,130,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,582,000 after buying an additional 352,841 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,771,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,179,000 after acquiring an additional 222,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,681,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $926,212,000 after acquiring an additional 84,327 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $116.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.78. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $120.74. The stock has a market cap of $84.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

