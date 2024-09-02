iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Mechanics Financial Corp

Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.1% of Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $5.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $566.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,016,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,002,255. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $551.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $531.85. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $568.24.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

