InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:INCR) Short Interest Update

InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:INCR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the July 31st total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

InterCure Stock Up 1.8 %

InterCure stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.27. 26,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,764. InterCure has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $103.45 million, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InterCure

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in InterCure by 30.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterCure during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in InterCure during the first quarter valued at about $883,000. 8.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About InterCure

InterCure Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, cultivation, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical-grade cannabis and cannabis-based products for medical use in Israel and internationally. The company offers dried cannabis inflorescences and cannabis extract mixed with oil.

