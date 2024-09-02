Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Shares Purchased by Guidance Capital Inc.

Guidance Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in Integer were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Integer by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Integer by 60.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Integer by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 3.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,948 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Integer by 1.1% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Integer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 11,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.66, for a total transaction of $1,431,133.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,824.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP John A. Harris sold 1,521 shares of Integer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $183,189.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,805.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 11,960 shares of Integer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.66, for a total value of $1,431,133.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,824.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Integer in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Integer in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Integer from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Integer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ITGR

Integer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ITGR traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $130.07. 257,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,412. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Integer Holdings Co. has a one year low of $69.40 and a one year high of $131.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.01, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.32.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $436.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.00 million. Integer had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.