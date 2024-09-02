Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Short Interest Update

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 943,100 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the July 31st total of 1,030,000 shares. Approximately 9.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 227,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Separately, TD Cowen increased their target price on Inseego from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ INSG opened at $14.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $173.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.86. Inseego has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $14.70.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $59.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.63 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inseego will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Inseego in the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Inseego during the 2nd quarter valued at about $833,000. Braslyn Ltd. acquired a new position in Inseego in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,675,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Inseego in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,132,000. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of cloud-managed wireless wide area network (WAN) and intelligent edge solutions for businesses, consumers, and governments worldwide. The company provides 5G and 4G mobile broadband solutions, such as mobile hotspots under the MiFi brand; and 4G VoLTE products and 4G USB modems.

