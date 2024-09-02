Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXX) Short Interest Update

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the July 31st total of 6,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 186,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:IPXX opened at $10.67 on Monday. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPXX. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 6,210 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $347,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $532,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $720,000. Finally, Maso Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $1,047,000.

About Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

