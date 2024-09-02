Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,920,000 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the July 31st total of 5,430,000 shares. Currently, 12.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 691,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days.
NASDAQ IMCR traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 812,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,576. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.41 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Immunocore has a twelve month low of $33.04 and a twelve month high of $76.98.
Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $75.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.58 million. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 19.16% and a negative return on equity of 14.68%. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Immunocore will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price target (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Immunocore in a report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Immunocore from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Immunocore from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Immunocore from $92.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.70.
Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.
