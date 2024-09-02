Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) Short Interest Up 17.5% in August

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,600 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the July 31st total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ideal Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ideal Power by 13.8% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 25,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ideal Power by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 268,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Ideal Power alerts:

Ideal Power Price Performance

Shares of IPWR stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $7.88. 10,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,788. Ideal Power has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $13.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.61 and a 200 day moving average of $8.20. The stock has a market cap of $60.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.04.

About Ideal Power

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its bidirectional bipolar junction TRANsistor solid-state switch technology. It also offers SymCool Power Module designed to meet low conduction loss needs of the solid-state circuit breaker market. The company serves electric and hybrid electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy and energy storage system power converters, uninterruptible power supplies for data centers, industrial motor drives, solid-state circuit breakers, distribution and transmission switches and controls, and other industrial and military markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ideal Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideal Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.