ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Short Interest Up 6.7% in August

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the July 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 697,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on ICL Group from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ICL Group Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in ICL Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICL Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in ICL Group by 103.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in ICL Group by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 21,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC lifted its holdings in ICL Group by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 28,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ICL traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.59. 605,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,181. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. ICL Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $6.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.69.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. ICL Group had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that ICL Group will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. ICL Group’s payout ratio is 37.84%.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

