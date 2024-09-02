ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Short Interest Up 6.7% in August

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the July 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 697,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Barclays cut their target price on ICL Group from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on ICL Group
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ICL Group Price Performance
NYSE ICL traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.59. 605,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,181. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. ICL Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $6.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.69.
ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. ICL Group had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that ICL Group will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.
ICL Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. ICL Group’s payout ratio is 37.84%.
ICL Group Company Profile
ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.
