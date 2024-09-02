Horizen (ZEN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $112.29 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for about $7.30 or 0.00012472 BTC on popular exchanges. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $112.29 million and $6.13 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00049423 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00035204 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000410 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,388,119 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

