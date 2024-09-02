Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Short Interest Update

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the July 31st total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

In other Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana news, CFO Glen W. Brown sold 14,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $167,693.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,054. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana news, CFO Glen W. Brown sold 14,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $167,693.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,054. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James R. Barlow sold 4,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $46,968.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,243,942.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,762 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ HFBL traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,502. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $15.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.08 and its 200-day moving average is $12.02.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 million during the quarter.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. This is a boost from Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s dividend payout ratio is 38.24%.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

(Get Free Report)

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. The company accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.