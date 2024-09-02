Hilltop Partners LLC Sells 481 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Hilltop Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. W. P. Carey makes up approximately 0.5% of Hilltop Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Hilltop Partners LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,290,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $731,800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407,289 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth $157,107,000. Equity Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at $59,802,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 4,716.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 802,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,005,000 after acquiring an additional 785,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in W. P. Carey by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,784,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,995,114,000 after acquiring an additional 657,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

WPC opened at $60.02 on Monday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.36 and a 12-month high of $67.40. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.83.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $389.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.39 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 34.83%. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.32%.

WPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.87 per share, for a total transaction of $195,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,987.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

