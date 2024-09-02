Hilltop Partners LLC Sells 3,767 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Hilltop Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,767 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Holderness Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Walden Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $11.99 on Monday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $12.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.69.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

