Hilltop Partners LLC Buys 883 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Hilltop Partners LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,137 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Hilltop Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1,161.9% in the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 1,008,782 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,964,000 after acquiring an additional 928,841 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 23,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,414 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,380 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 233,173 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,780,000 after buying an additional 46,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $118,745.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,997,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $34,610.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,210.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $118,745.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,997,250.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,944 shares of company stock worth $3,566,120. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $50.54 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.89. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.85.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. HSBC raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.89.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

