Hilltop Partners LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB)

Hilltop Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Hilltop Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $6,816,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $6,542,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,254,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 235,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after buying an additional 123,420 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 485,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,351,000 after buying an additional 110,642 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HYMB stock opened at $25.89 on Monday. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $26.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.59.

The SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (HYMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Municipal Yield index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield and investment grade fixed-rate municipal US bonds with at least a year to maturity. HYMB was launched on Apr 13, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

