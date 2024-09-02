HHG Capital Co. (NASDAQ:HHGCU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

HHG Capital Co. (NASDAQ:HHGCU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the July 31st total of 900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

HHG Capital Stock Performance

Shares of HHGCU remained flat at $11.50 on Monday. HHG Capital has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $15.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.55.

HHG Capital Company Profile

