Harfst & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Harfst & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 119.6% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank grew its position in Progressive by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Progressive from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Progressive from $262.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Progressive from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 6,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.19, for a total value of $1,439,833.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,400.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 6,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.19, for a total value of $1,439,833.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,400.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 9,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.50, for a total transaction of $2,259,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,787 shares in the company, valued at $10,874,412.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,564,766 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of Progressive stock traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $252.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,817,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536,698. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.81. The stock has a market cap of $147.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $131.87 and a 12-month high of $254.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is 4.09%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

