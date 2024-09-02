Harfst & Associates Inc. Purchases 5,577 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 14.3% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $61,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV traded up $5.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $566.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,016,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,002,255. The company’s 50-day moving average is $551.83 and its 200-day moving average is $531.85. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $568.24. The firm has a market cap of $489.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

