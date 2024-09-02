Harfst & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Harfst & Associates Inc. cut its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up approximately 0.8% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 13,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 180,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 261,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,269,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $802,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 562,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,594,597.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $74,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,032.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $802,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 562,129 shares in the company, valued at $36,594,597.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,145,364 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE SCHW traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $65.10. 6,549,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,059,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $115.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.15. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

