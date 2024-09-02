Guidance Capital Inc. Trims Stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Guidance Capital Inc. reduced its position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,836 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 100.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Stock Up 0.2 %

SBLK traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,050,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,877. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.96. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.89.

Star Bulk Carriers Cuts Dividend

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $352.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.10%. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is currently 126.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

