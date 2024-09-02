Guidance Capital Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Guidance Capital Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 22.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Guidance Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,286,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

VUG stock traded up $3.69 on Monday, hitting $375.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 955,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,463. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $371.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $354.67. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $260.65 and a 1 year high of $392.14. The stock has a market cap of $129.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.