Guidance Capital Inc. Increases Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Guidance Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 0.9% of Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 800.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $5.61 on Monday, reaching $476.27. 33,466,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,490,172. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $474.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $455.20. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $342.35 and a fifty-two week high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

