Guidance Capital Inc. Has $613,000 Position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADUS. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 64.2% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADUS shares. Macquarie began coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on Addus HomeCare from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Addus HomeCare from $129.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.57.

NASDAQ:ADUS traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $133.01. 123,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,177. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.01. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1 year low of $78.35 and a 1 year high of $134.78.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $286.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Addus HomeCare’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 21,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total value of $2,921,316.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,215 shares in the company, valued at $961,687.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $25,200.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,500.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 21,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total value of $2,921,316.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,687.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

