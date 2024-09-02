Guidance Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Guidance Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.9% of Guidance Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.4% in the first quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $278.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,029,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,140. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $202.44 and a 1 year high of $279.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.69.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

