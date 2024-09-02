Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRYP) Short Interest Update

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRYP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,500 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the July 31st total of 109,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 295,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRYP traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $0.67. The company had a trading volume of 148,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,256. Gryphon Digital Mining has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.35.

Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($10.40) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Gryphon Digital Mining will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Gryphon Digital Mining in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

In other news, CFO Simeon Salzman sold 55,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $66,158.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,613.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Gryphon Digital Mining during the first quarter worth $877,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Gryphon Digital Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $971,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gryphon Digital Mining during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in Gryphon Digital Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $1,175,000. 10.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company in the United States. It operates mining computers and ESG-led mining. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

