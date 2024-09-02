Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) PT Lowered to GBX 635

Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 675 ($8.90) to GBX 635 ($8.37) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Gooch & Housego stock traded up GBX 8 ($0.11) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 470 ($6.20). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,421. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 470.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 514.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.88. Gooch & Housego has a one year low of GBX 434.15 ($5.73) and a one year high of GBX 685.66 ($9.04). The stock has a market capitalization of £117.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9,400.00 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a dividend of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. Gooch & Housego’s payout ratio is currently 26,000.00%.

In other Gooch & Housego news, insider Gary Bullard acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 550 ($7.25) per share, for a total transaction of £16,500 ($21,759.20). Corporate insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics and systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers acousto-optic products, such as acoustic-optic modulators, deflectors, frequency shifters, mode lockers, pulse pickers, Q-switches, tunable filters, and RF drivers; crystal optics, including crystals and nonlinear optics, lithium niobate wafers, and periodically-poled lithium niobite; and electro-optics, such as pockels cells, lithium niobate Q-switches, and pockels cell drivers.

