Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF Plans Dividend of $0.18 (BATS:GEMD)

Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (BATS:GEMD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1761 per share on Monday, September 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.
Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
BATS GEMD opened at $41.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.14 and a 200-day moving average of $40.75.
Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF Company Profile
