Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF Plans Dividend of $0.18 (BATS:GEMD)

Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (BATS:GEMDGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1761 per share on Monday, September 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

BATS GEMD opened at $41.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.14 and a 200-day moving average of $40.75.

The Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (GEMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated emerging markets government bonds of various credit quality and maturity. Bonds are selected by multiple economic factors such as governance indicators, import coverage, and inflation.

