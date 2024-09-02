Gnosis Price Reaches $147.75 (GNO)

Gnosis (GNO) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Gnosis has a total market capitalization of $382.62 million and $1.99 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gnosis has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gnosis token can now be purchased for $147.75 or 0.00252677 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Gnosis

Gnosis’ genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,589,588 tokens. The official message board for Gnosis is forum.gnosis.io. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io.

Gnosis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis (GNO) is a decentralised platform for prediction markets and DeFi, with GNO tokens used for governance, staking, and incentivisation. It was created by Martin Köppelmann and Stefan George in 2017.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gnosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gnosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

