Gilbert & Cook Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $909,000. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $13,742,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 135,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after buying an additional 7,034 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $77.19. 9,815,775 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.60.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

