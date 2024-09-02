Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ) Short Interest Update

Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,900 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the July 31st total of 83,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gauzy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gauzy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,824,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gauzy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,289,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gauzy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Gauzy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,202,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Gauzy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,030,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GAUZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Gauzy in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Gauzy in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Gauzy in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Gauzy in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Gauzy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of GAUZ stock opened at $10.73 on Monday. Gauzy has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $17.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $24.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.83 million. On average, research analysts expect that Gauzy will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gauzy

Gauzy Ltd. is a fully-integrated light and vision control company which focused on the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of vision and light control technologies. It operates principally in Germany, France, the United States, Canada, China, Singapore and Dubai. Gauzy Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

See Also

