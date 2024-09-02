GateToken Price Tops $7.43 on Top Exchanges (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 2nd. In the last week, GateToken has traded down 0% against the US dollar. GateToken has a market capitalization of $693.09 million and $1.41 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GateToken token can currently be bought for $7.43 or 0.00012703 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00008825 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,453.35 or 0.99910586 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007913 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007811 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000058 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GateToken is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,259,447 tokens. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 93,259,444.48077478 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 7.30020615 USD and is down -2.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $929,775.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars.

