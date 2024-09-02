Ftvest Us Eq Bf Pr In Jun to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSEARCA:XIJN)

Ftvest Us Eq Bf Pr In Jun (NYSEARCA:XIJN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1656 per share on Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Ftvest Us Eq Bf Pr In Jun Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of XIJN stock opened at $30.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.65. Ftvest Us Eq Bf Pr In Jun has a twelve month low of $29.68 and a twelve month high of $30.91.

