FSA Advisors Inc. Has $407,000 Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

FSA Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the period. FSA Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 243.7% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 25,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 17,870 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 122,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 411.4% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 960,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,557,000 after acquiring an additional 773,051 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 1.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 69,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:PJUN opened at $36.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.82 and its 200 day moving average is $35.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.57 million, a PE ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.38.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

