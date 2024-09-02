FSA Advisors Inc. Has $323,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

FSA Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,127 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. FSA Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2.2% during the second quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 92,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 42,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.8% in the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 32,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

T stock opened at $19.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $19.99.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.68%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen raised their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.06.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

