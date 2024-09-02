FSA Advisors Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

FSA Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of FSA Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. FSA Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 753,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,774,000 after purchasing an additional 38,850 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.3% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 112,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 817,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,680,000 after acquiring an additional 18,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,137,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,211,000 after purchasing an additional 136,113 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV stock opened at $78.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.75. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $78.49.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

