Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Acquired by Mechanics Financial Corp

Mechanics Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 150.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FNV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, August 16th. TD Securities raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.75.

Franco-Nevada Trading Down 0.2 %

FNV traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $122.15. 307,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,777. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $102.29 and a 1 year high of $146.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.03. The firm has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.74.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 51.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $260.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -57.83%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Featured Articles

