Flare Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $714.34 Million (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. In the last seven days, Flare has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Flare has a market cap of $714.34 million and approximately $3.37 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flare coin can now be purchased for about $0.0154 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Flare’s genesis date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 102,492,733,053 coins and its circulating supply is 46,460,961,174 coins. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork. The official website for Flare is flare.network. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks.

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 102,492,735,822.59929 with 46,460,964,200.361336 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01518194 USD and is down -5.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $4,133,064.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

