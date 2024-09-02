Flaharty Asset Management LLC Takes $215,000 Position in VanEck Oil Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:CRAK)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:CRAK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRAK. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Refiners ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Oil Refiners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Oil Refiners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $693,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CRAK traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,399. VanEck Oil Refiners ETF has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $40.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.33.

About VanEck Oil Refiners ETF

The VanEck Oil Refiners ETF (CRAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Oil Refiners index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of global stocks issued by firms that earn at least 50% of their revenue from oil refining. CRAK was launched on Aug 18, 2015 and is managed by VanEck.

