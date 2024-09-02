Flaharty Asset Management LLC Sells 20,940 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 27.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,940 shares during the quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,481,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,723,000 after buying an additional 735,753 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,334,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,422,000 after buying an additional 767,101 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,260,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,451,000 after acquiring an additional 282,557 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,036,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,150,000 after acquiring an additional 896,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 49.3% during the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,871,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,964,000 after acquiring an additional 617,495 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.61 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $19.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.44 and its 200-day moving average is $19.29.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

