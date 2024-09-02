Flaharty Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 1.1% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 789.5% during the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 88,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,371,000 after acquiring an additional 78,828 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,957 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 14,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,004,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $476.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $474.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $455.20. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $342.35 and a 52 week high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.7615 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.