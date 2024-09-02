Flaharty Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,500 Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 94.7% during the second quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 100,637 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $22,365,000 after purchasing an additional 48,951 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 5.5% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,500 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 14.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 94,496 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $21,000,000 after buying an additional 11,840 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,865 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $21,082,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 16,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.96, for a total value of $3,510,455.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,637,069.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.31, for a total transaction of $5,083,653.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,883.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 16,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.96, for a total value of $3,510,455.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,556 shares in the company, valued at $15,637,069.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,987 shares of company stock valued at $17,535,714 over the last ninety days. 23.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $263.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.38.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

COIN opened at $183.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $216.40 and a 200-day moving average of $224.62. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.63 and a 52-week high of $283.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 3.40.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.93). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 31.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 104.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

