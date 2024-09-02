Flaharty Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AON by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,661,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,894,053,000 after buying an additional 64,500 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of AON by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,524,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,607,519,000 after buying an additional 22,346 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of AON by 4.7% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,805,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,151,000 after buying an additional 127,173 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in AON by 37.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,000,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,445,000 after acquiring an additional 548,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,943,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,663,000 after purchasing an additional 471,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

AON Price Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $343.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.83. The company has a market capitalization of $74.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.92. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $268.06 and a 52 week high of $345.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. AON had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 252.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 21.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on AON shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America cut shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $345.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AON from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $333.21.

View Our Latest Report on AON

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.