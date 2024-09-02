Flaharty Asset Management LLC Buys 8,241 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 431,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,241 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF comprises 3.6% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $24,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IHI. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 91.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $58.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.20 and its 200 day moving average is $56.43. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $59.14.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

