First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Sold by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 162,030 shares during the period. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index makes up about 1.3% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $4,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1,056.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,077,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,949,000 after buying an additional 1,898,023 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 9.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,941,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,623,000 after buying an additional 167,698 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 6.1% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,740,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,027,000 after buying an additional 99,653 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,530,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,883,000 after buying an additional 36,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 14.5% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,108,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,670,000 after buying an additional 140,840 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Price Performance

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $41.61 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1-year low of $31.47 and a 1-year high of $41.64.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.