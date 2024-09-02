First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the July 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR – Free Report) by 228.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,397 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 21.27% of First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.81. First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF has a 1-year low of $28.19 and a 1-year high of $38.91. The company has a market cap of $3.68 million, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of -1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.95.

First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0241 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%.

The First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (ARVR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Metaverse index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of stocks, spanning a broad range of industries globally, that are involved in business activities associated with the Metaverse. ARVR was launched on Apr 19, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

